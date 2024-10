Elliot (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Elliot was able to play through an ankle issue in the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, but it appears he picked up a knee injury that will sideline him Thursday night. Expect Kalia Davis and Kevin Givens to see increased snaps with San Francisco's first-team defensive line in Elliot's stead.