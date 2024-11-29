Fantasy Football
Jordan Elliott Injury: Will miss Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Elliott (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle against Buffalo, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Elliott suffered the concussion Sunday against Green Bay and didn't practice at all this week. He'll need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before he's able to return to action. Kalia Davis could be asked to step up in Elliott's absence Sunday.

