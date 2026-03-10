Jordan Elliott headshot

Jordan Elliott News: Headed to Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Elliott is slated to sign a two-year, $8 million contract with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Elliott is expected to join the Titans after previously spending time with both the Browns and 49ers. The 28-year-old failed to record any sacks across the past two seasons in San Francisco but could serve as one of Tennessee's starting defensive tackles during the 2026 campaign.

