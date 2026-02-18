Jordan Elliott News: One of many rotation pieces
Elliott appeared in 16 games for the 49ers in 2025, finishing the regular season with 31 tackles (eight solo) and one pass batted down.
Elliott was one of several rotating pieces defensive coordinator Robert Saleh deployed on the interior of the defensive line in 2025. The veteran nose tackle failed to make an impact in fantasy, finishing with zero sacks for the second full season as a member of the 49ers. Elliot is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.
