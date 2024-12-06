Jordan Elliott News: Returning in Week 14

Elliott (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Elliott missed the 49ers' Week 13 loss to the Bills after sustaining a concussion the week prior, but he practiced in full Wednesday and has cleared the NFL's five-step protocol in time to suit up Sunday. Expect the Missouri product to serve as one of San Francisco's top interior defensive linemen in Week 14.