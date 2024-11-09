Jordan Fuller Injury: Activated from IR
The Panthers activated Fuller (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Fuller is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, but given he was a full practice participant all week, it appears the 2020 sixth-round pick should be able to play. Prior to his hamstring injury, Fuller played in the first three games of the regular season and logged 15 tackles (eight solo).
