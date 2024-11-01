Jordan Fuller Injury: Doubtful for Week 9
Fuller (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
Fuller was a full participant in Panthers practice throughout the week, but he still must be activated off Carolina's injured reserve list in order to suit up Sunday. If he's sidelined for sixth consecutive game as expected, Demani Richardson will likely start alongside Xavier Woods as part of the Panthers' top safety duo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now