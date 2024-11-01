Fantasy Football
Jordan Fuller Injury: Doubtful for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Fuller (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

Fuller was a full participant in Panthers practice throughout the week, but he still must be activated off Carolina's injured reserve list in order to suit up Sunday. If he's sidelined for sixth consecutive game as expected, Demani Richardson will likely start alongside Xavier Woods as part of the Panthers' top safety duo.

