Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Fuller headshot

Jordan Fuller Injury: Full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Fuller (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Fuller has logged consecutive full practices this week, which puts him on a good trajectory to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. In the two games prior to suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Raiders, Fuller registered 13 tackles (eight solo). Once he's activated from IR, Fuller should reclaim the starting strong safety job from Demani Richardson.

Jordan Fuller
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now