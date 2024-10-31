Jordan Fuller Injury: Full practice Thursday
Fuller (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Fuller has logged consecutive full practices this week, which puts him on a good trajectory to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. In the two games prior to suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Raiders, Fuller registered 13 tackles (eight solo). Once he's activated from IR, Fuller should reclaim the starting strong safety job from Demani Richardson.
