Jordan Fuller Injury: Goes on IR

Fuller (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Fuller exited Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury and was unable to return. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, leaving the Panthers without their starting free safety. In his absence, Nick Scott will be asked to continue filling in at the position, as he did Sunday, recording six tackles (four solo) in the process.