Jordan Fuller Injury: Won't play against New Orleans

Fuller (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Fuller was a full practice participant all week, but he will not be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's contest. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 10. The 2020 sixth-round pick will miss his sixth game of the regular season due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 3 against the Raiders.