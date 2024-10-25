Jordan Fuller Injury: Won't return in Week 8
Fuller (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
Fuller was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week. However, Friday's injury report suggests he's still dealing with his hamstring issue in some capacity. The Ohio State product must still be activated to the Panthers' active roster order to have a chance at suiting up in Week 9, when the Saints travel to Carolina.