Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Fuller headshot

Jordan Fuller News: Earns season-high tackle total

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Fuller recorded nine tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-14 loss versus the Cowboys.

Fuller played all 70 of Carolina's defensive snaps in Week 15, 40 of which Dallas decided to run on. Outside of Sunday though, he hasn't been productive enough as a tackler this season to warrant IDP consideration in most formats despite his major role in the defensive backfield.

Jordan Fuller
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now