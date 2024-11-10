Jordan Fuller News: Gets green light for Sunday

Fuller (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

He had been listed as questionable heading into the day, but Fuller never looked to be at much risk of sitting out the Germany game after the Panthers officially reinstated him from injured reserve Saturday. Fuller was a full participant in practice throughout the week and should reclaim a starting role at safety as he suits up for the first time since Week 3.