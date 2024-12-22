Fantasy Football
Jordan Fuller headshot

Jordan Fuller News: Healthy scratch for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Fuller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Fuller is coming off a season-best nine-tackle performance against the Cowboys in Week 16. However, he will observe Sunday's game in street clothes as the Panthers opt to start undrafted rookie Demani Richardson at strong safety. Fuller's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Jordan Fuller
Carolina Panthers
