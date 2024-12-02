Jordan Fuller News: Solid outing in loss

Fuller recorded eight total tackles (five solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

The first-year Panther tied Chau Smith-Wade as Carolina's second-leading tackler in Sunday's overtime loss, trailing Josey Jewell's 10-stop performance. Woods has performed well since returning from injury, recording 19 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble over the Panthers' last three games. He's expected to continue starting alongside Xavier Woods as part of Carolina's top safety duo in Week 14, when the Panthers travel to Philadelphia.