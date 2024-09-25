Jordan Hicks Injury: Dealing with multiple injuries

Hicks (ribs/elbow) did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Hicks may have picked up the injuries during Sunday's game against the Giants. The 2015 third-round pick will have two more chances to see the practice field Thursday and Friday before the Browns' Week 4 game against the Raiders. Through the first three games of the regular season, Hicks has accrued 18 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended.