Jordan Hicks Injury: Dealing with multiple injuries
Hicks (ribs/elbow) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
Hicks may have picked up the injuries during Sunday's game against the Giants. The 2015 third-round pick will have two more chances to see the practice field Thursday and Friday before the Browns' Week 4 game against the Raiders. Through the first three games of the regular season, Hicks has accrued 18 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended.
