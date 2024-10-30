Fantasy Football
Jordan Hicks Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

October 30, 2024

Hicks (elbow/triceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hicks has missed three of the Browns' last four contests after sustaining elbow and triceps injuries in the team's Week 4 loss to the Raiders. Wednesday's DNP suggests that both his elbow and triceps are still bothering him, and he's in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. The veteran linebacker will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 9.

