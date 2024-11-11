Fantasy Football
Jordan Hicks headshot

Jordan Hicks Injury: Expects to return in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he expects Hicks (elbow) to return in Week 11, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hicks has missed four of the Browns' last five games due to injuries, but it now looks like he could come back for their contest at New Orleans. Cleveland's first official practice report of the week Wednesday should provide more insight into his status.

