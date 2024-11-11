Jordan Hicks Injury: Expects to return in Week 11
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he expects Hicks (elbow) to return in Week 11, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hicks has missed four of the Browns' last five games due to injuries, but it now looks like he could come back for their contest at New Orleans. Cleveland's first official practice report of the week Wednesday should provide more insight into his status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now