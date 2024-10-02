Jordan Hicks Injury: Missing Wednesday's practice

Hicks (elbow/triceps/ribs) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hicks aggravated his elbow injury during the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Raiders, but he also appears to be dealing with rib and triceps injuries that are expected to keep him on the sidelines Wednesday. If Hicks isn't able to play through his plethora of injuries in Week 5, expect Khaleke Hudson and Winston Reid to see additional work with Cleveland's first-team defense.