Jordan Hicks headshot

Jordan Hicks Injury: Missing Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 1:15pm

Hicks (elbow/triceps/ribs) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hicks aggravated his elbow injury during the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Raiders, but he also appears to be dealing with rib and triceps injuries that are expected to keep him on the sidelines Wednesday. If Hicks isn't able to play through his plethora of injuries in Week 5, expect Khaleke Hudson and Winston Reid to see additional work with Cleveland's first-team defense.

Jordan Hicks
Cleveland Browns
