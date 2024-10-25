Jordan Hicks Injury: Missing Week 8

Hicks (elbow) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hicks was able to play through his elbow issue in the Browns' Week 7 loss to the Bengals, recording five total tackles across 31 defensive snaps. He logged three consecutive DNPs at practice this week, suggesting he worsened the injury in last week's loss. Expect Mohamoud Diabate to serve as the Browns' top inside linebacker in Hicks' stead.