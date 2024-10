Hicks (elbow/triceps/ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Dealing with injuries all over his body, Hicks played just five defensive snaps last week against the Raiders before exiting the contest. Devin Bush filled in for Hicks next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and logged four tackles (three solo) on 86 percent of the defensive plays.