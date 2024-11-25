Jordan Hicks News: Gets a sack Thursday

Hicks recorded six tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Thursday's 24-19 win versus the Steelers.

Hicks led Cleveland's linebackers in snaps (60) in Week 12, and he came up with his second sack of the year in the first quarter. His overall production is still lagging behind the standard he has set for himself in past seasons though, keeping him off the IDP map in most formats going into a Week 13 game at Denver.