Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks News: Nine tackles against Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Hicks recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Hicks co-led the Browns in tackling Sunday alongside Grant Delpit. Hicks has played at least 60 defensive snaps in three of his last four outings, and over the five regular-season games since the Browns' Week 10 bye he's accumulated 38 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses.

Jordan Hicks
Cleveland Browns
