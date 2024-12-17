Jordan Hicks News: Nine tackles against Kansas City
Hicks recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs.
Hicks co-led the Browns in tackling Sunday alongside Grant Delpit. Hicks has played at least 60 defensive snaps in three of his last four outings, and over the five regular-season games since the Browns' Week 10 bye he's accumulated 38 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses.
