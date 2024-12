Hicks logged 12 tackles (five solo) in Monday's 41-32 loss to the Broncos.

Hicks was the leading tackler among both teams Monday, and his 12 tackles were his most since Week 4 of the 2023 regular season (13). In the three games since the Browns' Week 10 bye, Hicks has logged 24 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks.