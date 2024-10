Hicks (elbow) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hicks returned Week 7 against the Bengals after a two-week absence due to the same injury. However, it appears despite playing through the injury last Sunday, the Texas product is not fully healed. Assuming he hasn't actually aggravated the injury, he'll likely suit up again Week 8 against the Ravens.