Jordan Hicks News: Turns in full practice

Hicks (elbow/tricep) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hicks missed four of the Browns' five games prior to a Week 10 bye due to the pair of injuries, but his ability to practice Wednesday without restrictions sets the stage for him to return to action Sunday against the Saints. Across five appearances on the season, Hicks has logged 24 tackles (14 solo) and one sack.