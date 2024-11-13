Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Hicks headshot

Jordan Hicks News: Turns in full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 8:55am

Hicks (elbow/tricep) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hicks missed four of the Browns' five games prior to a Week 10 bye due to the pair of injuries, but his ability to practice Wednesday without restrictions sets the stage for him to return to action Sunday against the Saints. Across five appearances on the season, Hicks has logged 24 tackles (14 solo) and one sack.

Jordan Hicks
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now