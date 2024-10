Howden recorded 11 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers.

Howden moved into a starting role with Will Harris (hamstring) placed on IR on Saturday. Howden played every snap against Tampa Bay and finished with a career-high tackle total. The 24-year-old will likely continue to see extended opportunity, at least in the short term, with Harris out at least three more weeks.