Jordan Howden News: Steps forward in second season

In 17 games in 2024, Howden recorded 50 tackles (27 solo) and two interceptions.

Howden played almost the same number of defensive snaps in 2024 (526) as he did in his rookie season in 2023 (540), but this year he had more tackles and two picks to show for it. He was still firmly behind Tyrann Mathieu and Will Harris in the pecking order for playing time, but with the latter in line to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, Howden might end up competing for more reps in 2025.