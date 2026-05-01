Jordan Hudson News: Dallas adds as wideout depth

The Cowboys signed Hudson as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Hudson only started 13 games in his college career, with nine of them coming in his final season at SMU after serving as a depth option for the two seasons prior. The wide receiver ended 2025 with 61 receptions for 766 yards and six touchdowns. Hudson plays quick and agile and showed improvement every college season. If he can continue to refine his technique, he could develop into valuable wide-receiver depth for Dallas.