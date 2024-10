Love exited Sunday's game at Jacksonville in the third quarter due to a groin injury.

Love seemed to be favoring his lower body late in the first half and then sustained a hit in the third quarter that forced an early departure. If he's unable to return, Love will finish Week 8 having completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and with one carry for minus-1 yard. Malik Willis took over for Love under center.