Jordan Love Injury: Limited Wednesday, as expected

Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Love (knee) practiced in a limited capacity and is making progress, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Love is still practicing with his left knee wrapped, per Ryan Wood of USA Today, but his mobility looked improved at Wednesday's session. The Packers haven't yet announced whether Love or backup Malik Willis will start Sunday's divisional matchup against the Vikings, but it's encouraging to see the franchise quarterback progressing as expected. Love will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participation during Week 4 prep, and Green Bay may not make a final decision about the quarterback position until after this week's practices have concluded.