Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Love headshot

Jordan Love Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Love (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

As promised earlier by coach Matt LaFleur, who otherwise declined to give hints about whether or not Love will play. Malik Willis will fill in as the starting QB if Love ends up inactive ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff despite managing limited practice participation Thursday and Friday.

Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now