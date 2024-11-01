Jordan Love Injury: Listed as questionable
Love (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
As promised earlier by coach Matt LaFleur, who otherwise declined to give hints about whether or not Love will play. Malik Willis will fill in as the starting QB if Love ends up inactive ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff despite managing limited practice participation Thursday and Friday.
