Jordan Love Injury: Lost feeling in hand Sunday

Love (elbow) said he lost feeling in his right throwing hand after falling on it early in the second quarter of Sunday's defeat to the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love's comments come mere minutes after coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that the quarterback was held out as a precaution after getting injured. Love also relayed that he isn't 100 percent postgame, but he feels confident about his odds to be available in the wild-card round at Philadelphia next weekend. Malik Willis stepped in for Love in Week 18, completing 10 of 13 passes for 136 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, notching a three-yard carry and losing his only fumble.