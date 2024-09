Coach Matt LaFleur said Love (knee) was limited at Friday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

LaFleur also was non-committal about Love's potential to play Sunday against the Vikings. Once the Packers post their final Week 4 injury report later Friday, Love likely will be listed as questionable, as he was last week. If Love is unable to suit up this weekend, Malik Willis again will be under center for Green Bay.