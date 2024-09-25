Jordan Love Injury: Was close to suiting up in Week 3

Love (knee), who was officially limited at Wednesday's practice, said he was "pretty close" to playing this past Sunday in Tennessee, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love was able to parlay three limited sessions last week into a questionable designation for Week 3 action, and he even put in a lengthy pregame warmup prior to the Packers issuing their list of inactives ahead of Sunday's game. Still, the team exercised caution with its franchise quarterback and rolled with QB Malik Willis, who was able to secure a second victory in as many chances in place of Love. On Wednesday, Love noted, "We're building it up for sure. Every day is a little bit better." He also relayed that he's "definitely" moving around better, which was corroborated by Ryan Wood of USA Today. Love will have two more opportunities to get back to full this week before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings.