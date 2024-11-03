Jordan Love News: Active in Week 9

Love (groin) is listed as active Sunday versus the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

One week removed from making an early departure from a Week 8 win at Jacksonville due to a groin strain, Love will suit up and continue to direct the Packers' offense after capping Week 9 prep with back-to-back limited practices. He'll be taking on a Detroit defense that has allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns (six) to opposing quarterbacks in seven games this season.