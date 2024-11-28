Jordan Love News: Big performance against Miami

Love completed 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 30-17 win over the Dolphins.

Love got off to a quick start, as he threw a pair of touchdowns to Jayden Reed by halftime. The Packers slowed things down in the final two quarters as they maintained a three-score lead, but Love managed to rack up yardage thanks to 49 and 46-yard completions. He also limited mistakes and negative plays, as he didn't turn the ball over and didn't take a sack. This was arguably Love's most well-rounded game of the season and should give the Green Bay offense some momentum heading into a pivotal Week 14 showdown with the Lions.