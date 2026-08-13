Jordan Love headshot

Jordan Love News: Gets one series Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 13, 2026

Love got the start in Thursday's 28-9 preseason loss to the Steelers, completing three of five passes for 18 yards.

The 27-year-old QB handled only one possession in the Packers' preseason opener, but Love led his team to a field goal before being replaced by Tyrod Taylor. Keeping Love healthy ahead of Week 1 will be a top priority for Green Bay, as he's missed two regular-season games each of the last two years. He's coming off a 2025 campaign in which he completed a career-high 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards and 23 TDs with just six INTs.

Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Love See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Love See More
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More
NFL
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More
Author Image
Dan Fornek
4 days ago