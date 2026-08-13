Jordan Love News: Gets one series Thursday

Love got the start in Thursday's 28-9 preseason loss to the Steelers, completing three of five passes for 18 yards.

The 27-year-old QB handled only one possession in the Packers' preseason opener, but Love led his team to a field goal before being replaced by Tyrod Taylor. Keeping Love healthy ahead of Week 1 will be a top priority for Green Bay, as he's missed two regular-season games each of the last two years. He's coming off a 2025 campaign in which he completed a career-high 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards and 23 TDs with just six INTs.