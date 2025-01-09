Jordan Love News: Logs full practice Thursday

Coach Matt LaFleur said Love (elbow) practiced fully Thursday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

LaFleur added that Love "looked good" after kicking off the week as limited. Love relayed Wednesday that his right hand didn't have any lingering numbness, but his right elbow still had some soreness, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. With an uncapped session under his belt, Love is good to go for Sunday's wild-card game at Philadelphia, against whom he went for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 17-for-34 passing back in Week 1.