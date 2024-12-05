Jordan Love News: Uneven performance in division loss

Love completed 12 of 20 passes for 206 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed four times for 23 yards in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Love averaged an impressive 10.3 yards per attempt, but he recorded his second-fewest number of pass attempts this season against a Lions squad that had forced opponents to the air plenty. With stalwart interior lineman DJ Reader (shoulder) sidelined and fellow defensive tackle Alim McNiell (head) exiting for the Lions early in the contest, the Packers were able to lean on Josh Jacobs on the ground about as much as usual, and Love was also the victim of Detroit's 12-minute-plus time-of-possession advantage. His one touchdown pass went to Tucker Kraft from 12 yards out to cap off the first possession of the second half, a drive Love ignited with a 59-yard completion to Christian Watson. The fourth-year signal-caller does now have a three-game interception-less streak, and Love should be more active through the air in a key Week 15 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday night, Dec. 15.