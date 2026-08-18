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Jordan Love News: Will play in second preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Head coach Matt LaFleur said that he plans for Love and the other offensive starters to take some snaps during the Packers' second preseason game Friday versus the Broncos, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com

Love looks poised to play for the second week in a row after he took the field for the opening series in Thursday's 28-9 loss to the Steelers in the exhibition opener. While LaFleur didn't go into specifics regarding his plan for Love's workload against Denver, the quarterback will likely be in line to play more than the one possession, but perhaps not much more than that. LaFleur added that Love is unlikely to play in the preseason finale Aug. 28 versus the Cardinals, though he'll be able to get some game-like reps in joint practices with Arizona leading up to that exhibition.

Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers
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