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Jordan Magee Injury: Misses Tuesday practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Magee (undisclosed) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Magee does not currently have a return timeline set. The Commanders signed an additional linebacker Tuesday morning, meaning Magee could be set to miss an extended period of time. If the 25-year-old must work his way back from a significant issue, Kain Medrano or Krys Barnes could see additional reps during Saturday's preseason showdown with the Lions.

Jordan Magee
Washington Commanders
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