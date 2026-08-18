Jordan Magee Injury: Misses Tuesday practice
Magee (undisclosed) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Magee does not currently have a return timeline set. The Commanders signed an additional linebacker Tuesday morning, meaning Magee could be set to miss an extended period of time. If the 25-year-old must work his way back from a significant issue, Kain Medrano or Krys Barnes could see additional reps during Saturday's preseason showdown with the Lions.
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