Jordan Magee headshot

Jordan Magee Injury: Not playing against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 3:04pm

Magee (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Lions.

Magee aggravated a hamstring injury during the Commanders' NFC wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. The injury was severe enough for him to be held out of practice all week, and as a result he will not play in Saturday's playoff bout. The rookie fifth-round pick has mostly served in a special-teams role this season, so his absence won't heavily impact the Commanders' linebacker rotation.

