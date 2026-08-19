Jordan Magee Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Magee suffered a shoulder injury during Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Magee is set to be held out of practice for a week, but the issue does not appear to be cause for long-term concern. With the linebacker set to miss Saturday's preseason contest with the Lions, Kain Medrano or Krys Barnes could see a large share of defensive reps in the contest.