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Jordan Magee Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Magee suffered a shoulder injury during Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Magee is set to be held out of practice for a week, but the issue does not appear to be cause for long-term concern. With the linebacker set to miss Saturday's preseason contest with the Lions, Kain Medrano or Krys Barnes could see a large share of defensive reps in the contest.

Jordan Magee
Washington Commanders
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