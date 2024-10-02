Jordan Magee Injury: Window opens

Magee (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Magee has missed the mandatory four games since being on IR at the beginning of Week 1 prep. The rookie linebacker will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be added to the 53-man roster. Considering the amount of time Magee has missed, it's unlikely he'd suit up Sunday against the Browns, but greater clarity will likely be available closer to the Week 5 matchup.