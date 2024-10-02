Fantasy Football
Jordan Magee Injury: Window opens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 2, 2024

Magee (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Magee has missed the mandatory four games since being on IR at the beginning of Week 1 prep. The rookie linebacker will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be added to the 53-man roster. Considering the amount of time Magee has missed, it's unlikely he'd suit up Sunday against the Browns, but greater clarity will likely be available closer to the Week 5 matchup.

