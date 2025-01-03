Jordan Magee Injury: Won't play against Dallas

Magee (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Todd reports.

Magee opened the week with consecutive limited practices. However, he was a DNP on Friday, and his hamstring injury is severe enough for him to miss a second straight game. The rookie fifth-round pick will end the 2024 regular season with nine tackles (seven solo) across eight games, and he'll shift his focus to being available for the wild-card round of the playoffs.