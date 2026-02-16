Jordan Magee News: Increased production in Year 2

Magee recorded 54 total tackles (31 solo) and a pass defensed over 17 games during the 2025 regular season.

Magee was limited to 24 total defensive snaps over the team's first six contests of the year, but he then saw an expanded role as a rotational linebacker, playing no fewer than 14 snaps on defense in the team's remaining 11 regular-season games. As a result, the 24-year-old was able to finish sixth on Washington's defense in total takedowns, far exceeding the nine total tackles he compiled in his rookie campaign in 2024. With starting outside linebacker Von Miller entering the offseason as a free agent, Magee could have a chance to step into a starting role next year.