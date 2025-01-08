Jordan Magee News: Past hamstring injury
Magee (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Magee was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Commanders' Week 16 win over the Eagles. Barring a setback, the rookie fifth-round pick should be able to play in Sunday's wild-card round game against the Buccaneers. Magee mostly contributed on special teams during the regular season and finished with nine tackles (seven solo) across eight games.
