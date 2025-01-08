Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Magee headshot

Jordan Magee News: Past hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Magee (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Magee was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Commanders' Week 16 win over the Eagles. Barring a setback, the rookie fifth-round pick should be able to play in Sunday's wild-card round game against the Buccaneers. Magee mostly contributed on special teams during the regular season and finished with nine tackles (seven solo) across eight games.

Jordan Magee
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now