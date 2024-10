Mailata suffered a hamstring injury against Cleveland on Sunday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The injury may be pretty serious, as Mailata needed a cart to get off the field and go into the tunnel. With Philadelphia's starting left tackle done for the day, Fred Johnson has the unenviable task of trying to stop Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.