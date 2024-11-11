Fantasy Football
Jordan Mailata headshot

Jordan Mailata Injury: Designated to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Mailata (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

Mailata has missed Philadelphia's last four games after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 6's win over the Browns. However, the opening of his 21-day practice window Monday suggests he's nearing a return to the field. Mailata now has a chance to play in Sunday's matchup against the Commanders if he's activated to the Eagles' active roster in time.

Jordan Mailata
Philadelphia Eagles
