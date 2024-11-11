Jordan Mailata Injury: Designated to return
Mailata (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.
Mailata has missed Philadelphia's last four games after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 6's win over the Browns. However, the opening of his 21-day practice window Monday suggests he's nearing a return to the field. Mailata now has a chance to play in Sunday's matchup against the Commanders if he's activated to the Eagles' active roster in time.
